Armthorpe Welfare announce five new signings

Owen Fieldsend in action for Armthorpe. Photo: Steve Pennock

Lee Morris’ side start their Division One campaign at Teversal on July 31.

Polish goalkeeper Seb Tylek has joined Welfare having played Pitching In Southern League football for Frome Town and Melksham Town. He also has experience of playing in the Polish second tier.

Forward Jack Mawson has arrived from fellow Division One side Worsbrough Bridge Athletic. He has also played for Ossett Town and Sheffield FC.

Midfielder Jack Wilson has left Premier Division side Hemsworth MW to move to the Marra Falcons Stadium and has previously played for Worsbrough Bridge Athletic and Nostell MW.

Also leaving Hemsworth MW to join Welfare is fast-paced winger Matty Hughes who has also played for AFC Bentley in the Central Midlands League.

Armthorpe have also signed powerful defender Owen Fieldsend who has played for Worsbrough Bridge Athletic, Swinton Athletic, Nostell MW, Parkgate and Hallam.

Welfare continued their pre-season preparations with a 1-0 home win over Premier Division side Athersley Recreation on Saturday.

The decisive goal came after 35 minutes when a corner was half cleared to Matty Hughes on the edge of the box and he finished neatly with a shot which went in off the post.

Armthorpe have been drawn at home to Rainworth Miners Welfare in the first round of the NCEL League Cup.