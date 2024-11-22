'Another injection' - Injury update provided on Doncaster Rovers skipper Richard Wood
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The veteran centre-half has been missing since the trip to Newport County in mid-August. He underwent surgery on a fractured ankle and has since been doing rehab. Earlier this month he returned to grass training with the rest of the squad and when asked for a fresh update on the former Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United man, McCann says he's still unable to give a clear timescale.
"He's ticking along, trying to get up to speed," McCann said ahead of tomorrow's trip to Carlisle United. "Woody's been out on the pitches again this week and has joined in some of the passing drills.
"He's just getting himself back up to speed really and how long that takes, we don't know.
"He's been to see his consultant and he may need another injection just to settle things down. It won't keep him out of training or anything like that but it's just to help him along in his recovery. He's just cracking on."
Whilst Wood is definitely out of the Brunton Park trip, the rest of the squad remains available giving McCann and his coaching staff plenty of selection headaches once more.
"Everyone else is good and it's a fully-fit squad to pick from again at the weekend," he added.
Rovers face a Carlisle team that surprisingly sits second-bottom in League Two, despite a raft of big names in their squad.
The recent appointment of Mike Williamson has so far failed to have the desired effect for the Cumbrians but McCann knows his side are in for a tough examination on Saturday.
"They've got a good manager and he's slowly but surely changing the dynamic of how he wants them to play," he said.
"It takes time, the way he wants them to play. You can definitely see the MK Dons, Gateshead style of play the last three or four games. He's a good young manager and wants to dominate the ball and has some good players at Carlisle. We expect a very tough game and we know what we need to do against them and hopefully it lends itself to a good game."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.