Andy Butler issues statement on Doncaster Rovers departure - 'This lad from Balby hopes he’s done you all proud'

The 37-year-old has seen his contract cancelled by mutual consent, bringing to an end his second spell as a player which also included a stint as manager towards the end of last season.

Butler issued a statement via Rovers saying after ‘a tough couple of weeks’ he believes it is the right time to continue his playing career elsewhere - understood to be Boston United - and that he has no regrets from taking on the manager’s job.

“Firstly, I’d like to thank my friends and family for always being there for me,” the statement read.

Andy Butler

“I’d also like to thank the players who supported me through my playing time and the backroom staff and ground staff who helped me through the great experience of managing the senior team in League One.

“It’s been a tough couple of weeks for me personally.

“For my well-being and for my family, I believe the choice to leave the Doncaster Rovers and start another playing journey elsewhere is the right one at this time.

“I’m still learning in my managerial career and will continue to do so with Doncaster Rovers Belles and Nick Buxton who will help me all the way.

"People will always ask if I regret the decision to take on the Rovers manager’s job and the answer is that I don’t regret it at all.

“To have the experiences I’ve had in such a short time I think will stand me in a great stead later on.

“Yes, the results didn’t go as well as I’d hoped, but I promise you I gave everything and more to put things right.

“I have loved every moment of being a Rovers player and interim manager.

“I’m a Doncaster lad through and through and have made the journey from fan to player, to manager which no one can take away from me.

“Finally, to the fans who stick with the club no matter what, I want to say a massive thank you!

“This lad from Balby hopes he’s done you all proud.”

Butler will continue to manage the Belles.

