Andy Butler calls on Doncaster Rovers Belles to be more consistent

Sophie Scargill in action against Lincoln. Photo: Julian Barker

Belles won their opening two games in FAWNL Division One Midlands but were brought back down to earth with a bump last Wednesday when Lincoln ran out 5-2 winners at Rossington Main.

Butler’s side had the weekend off before turning their attentions to Sunday’s trip to Bedworth United.

Butler said: “We can’t just turn up for one game, we have to turn up for every game.

“The performance wasn’t there on Wednesday, it wasn’t our most fluid but we can’t dwell on it now. We have a week free to recover.

“It’s about being consistent, if you’re not consistent in this division and if you don’t do the basics right, you will lose.

“You don’t become a bad team overnight and it’s going to be about how we react in the next game.”

He added: “We have the footage so we can look at the positives and what we can work on and see what we can do better.

“The main thing I want to see is that we are learning from the mistakes and we can show we are capable of.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge, I know the players are looking forward to the challenge and hopefully we can rise again, be consistent and enjoy it.”

Belles started the season with 1-0 wins against Burton Albion and Sporting Khalsa.

They travel to Bedworth this weekend before a trip to Northern Premier Division side Loughborough Lightning in the FAWNL Cup.