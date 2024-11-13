Ambitious Doncaster City FC turn on charm offensive with free kits for kids scheme

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 13th Nov 2024, 16:41 GMT
Doncaster City FC are aiming for promotion from step seven of non-league
Ambitious non-league side Doncaster City FC are turning on the charm offensive as they aim to reach out to the next generation of supporters.

The club, established in 2022 by Doncaster-based Scottish football agent Willie McKay, operate at step seven of the non-league ladder, playing in the Central Midlands Premier North. They have ambitious plans in the pipeline for a state-of-the-art training complex to be built on the existing site of the Doncaster City Academy in Bawtry. At present, they play home games out of the Welfare Ground in Armthorpe.

Now, the club have revealed that they plan to dish out free home kits to children aged between four and 12 as they look to give back to the community. The giveaway is happening at City's home game on Saturday, November 30 when they face Glapwell (3pm).

A club spokesperson said: "We're offering free home kits - shirt, shorts and socks - to any child who attends the Glapwell game with a parent/responsible adult.

Doncaster City's home kit for 2024-25.

"We want to show what we have to offer as a club and hopefully people will come and enjoy it."

The giveaway scheme is part of a bumper day of events planned pre-match, with the club hoping for a swelled attendance given Doncaster Rovers are not in action that day.

For more information closer to the day, follow @DoncasterCityFC on X/Twitter or search them on Facebook.

