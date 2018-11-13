Allen wants more from Doncaster Rovers forward after extending his Chesterfield stay

Chesterfield have extended Alex Kiwomya’s loan for a further month – but Martin Allen wants more from the forward.

Kiwomya arrived from Doncaster Rovers on 11th October and has played five times for the Spireites.

Town boss Allen says the 22-year-old has contributed to the eight-game unbeaten run, particularly away from the Proact, where he’s yet to start a game.

“He’s here for aother month,” said Allen.

“He’s certainly helped us away from home, he’s played an important part in the unbeaten run and he’s added pace.

“He’s a great lad, he’s got a great attitude, he really wanted to stay and I think all those things contribute.”

Allen has spoken to the former sprint champion about his end product, ahead of a second month on loan.

“We could probably do with a little bit more, which we’ve had a good chat about, in the final third - assists and goals.

“But he’s certainly played an important part in our good performances.

“We’re trying to keep continuity.”