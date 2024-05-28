All the latest done deals, transfer rumours and plenty more from League One and Two here
Here we bring you the latest news from across League One and Two for Tuesday May 28.
EFL Latest: News from across League One and Two
This is Gillingham’s new commemorative away kit for the 2024/25 campaign.
International call-up
Charlton Athletic forward Daniel Kanu has been named in the Sierra Leone squad for their June World Cup qualifiers.
The 19-year-old made his international debut for the Leone Stars in November 2023 – coming on as a second-half substitute for ex-Addicks winger Sullay Kaikai.
How's this for a change of pace?
Former MK Dons winger Carl Baker will be up close and personal at the US Open golf next month.
He will feature in the major on the bag for Robert Rock at Pinehurst in North Carolina next month.
Three promotions in a row?
Rob McElhenney has shared that Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson and the players already fancy their chances of challenging for promotion again next season.
He has been speaking to The Mirror.
The League One newcomers are 4/1 fourth favourites with SkyBet to get promoted.
It’s an exciting time for these two Walsall youngsters
Unlikely move for Reading man?
Ovie Ejaria has played no competitive football for 18 months, but he is on the Owls' radar for a potential summer move, as reported by Football League World.
Meanwhile over at Burton . . . a new manager will soon be arriving
Manager Martin Paterson has left Burton Albion after the club narrowly avoided relegation from League One, BBC Radio Derby reports.
The role at Pirelli Stadium was the 37-year-old former Swansea City, Barnsley and Inter Miami assistant manager's first job in charge of a senior side.
Stockport County, MK Dons and Bristol Rovers are interested in free agent defender Clark Robertson, according to the Daily Record
The centre-back could be set for a return to England this summer following a spell in Israel at F.C. Ashdod. He helped them finish in 6th position in the Israeli Premier League last season.
Are Gillingham preparing to pounce?
Gillingham are keen on a move for Accrington Stanley winger Jack Nolan, according to reporter Pete O’Rourke on X.
Friendlies for Salford
Salford have announced two more friendlies.
They will face Warrington Town on 24th July and Rochdale on Saturday 3rd August.
