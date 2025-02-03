All 14 ins and outs at Doncaster Rovers as winter transfer window slams shut - gallery

For Doncaster Rovers, most of their deals were done early doors. Grant McCann got his intended signings through the door early on in January. Rob Street, Charlie Crew and Ethan Ennis all arrived on loan and that was offset by a clutch of departures including one on the final day of trading. Here, we take a look at every single deal - in and out of the club - done by Rovers between January 1 and the February 3 cut-off.
1. Freddie Allen
Young full-back will be staying with non-league Grantham Town for the remainder of the season having originally joined in September. Photo: DRFC
2. Ben Close
The midfielder was allowed to join non-league Eastleigh on loan until the end of the season, amid a lack of playing time. Close, contracted for another season, joins the Spitfires for the second time having enjoyed a loan spell there early on in his career. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
3. Charlie Crew
Another loanee through the door, the Leeds United youngster has already earned plenty of plaudits for some classy showings in the engine room. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
4. Jack Degruchy
Midfielder joined Northern Premier League Division One East side Liversedge in September and in January the deal was extended further. Degruchy, who has made four senior appearances since his debut in the EFL Trophy in 2022, is out of contract in the summer. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD