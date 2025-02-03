....placeholder image
All 14 ins and outs at Doncaster Rovers as winter transfer window slams shut - gallery

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 23:00 BST
The winter transfer window has finally closed for business.

For Doncaster Rovers, most of their deals were done early doors. Grant McCann got his intended signings through the door early on in January. Rob Street, Charlie Crew and Ethan Ennis all arrived on loan and that was offset by a clutch of departures including one on the final day of trading. Here, we take a look at every single deal - in and out of the club - done by Rovers between January 1 and the February 3 cut-off.

Young full-back will be staying with non-league Grantham Town for the remainder of the season having originally joined in September.

1. Freddie Allen

Young full-back will be staying with non-league Grantham Town for the remainder of the season having originally joined in September.

The midfielder was allowed to join non-league Eastleigh on loan until the end of the season, amid a lack of playing time. Close, contracted for another season, joins the Spitfires for the second time having enjoyed a loan spell there early on in his career.

2. Ben Close

The midfielder was allowed to join non-league Eastleigh on loan until the end of the season, amid a lack of playing time. Close, contracted for another season, joins the Spitfires for the second time having enjoyed a loan spell there early on in his career.

Another loanee through the door, the Leeds United youngster has already earned plenty of plaudits for some classy showings in the engine room.

3. Charlie Crew

Another loanee through the door, the Leeds United youngster has already earned plenty of plaudits for some classy showings in the engine room.

Midfielder joined Northern Premier League Division One East side Liversedge in September and in January the deal was extended further. Degruchy, who has made four senior appearances since his debut in the EFL Trophy in 2022, is out of contract in the summer.

4. Jack Degruchy

Midfielder joined Northern Premier League Division One East side Liversedge in September and in January the deal was extended further. Degruchy, who has made four senior appearances since his debut in the EFL Trophy in 2022, is out of contract in the summer.

