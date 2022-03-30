Akinfenwa's 'Last Dance' - Wycombe Wanderers plan celebration for cult figure against Doncaster Rovers

Cult figure Akinfenwa, 39, is hanging up his boots at the end of the season.

He had a short but successful spell at Rovers in 2004, scoring four goals in nine appearances to help the club win the Division Three title.

Wycombe wrote on their official website: “When Adebayo Akinfenwa steps out at Adams Park for one of his final fixtures as a professional footballer on Saturday 2nd April, he'll be certain to raise a hand of appreciation to the fans in the away stand, and with good reason.

Adebayo Akinfenwa. Photo: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

“Wanderers have dedicated their game against Doncaster Rovers as a day to celebrate the 39-year-old, who'll hang up his boots at the end of the current campaign.

“The striker rose to prominence with the Yorkshire outfit following a stop-start introduction to life in English football, moving between Boston United, Leyton Orient and Rushden & Diamonds without making any significant breakthrough.

“But Doncaster – and its charming Belle Vue stadium – quickly became a home for Bayo, albeit for a brief two-month spell.

"In his early games, he shared a subs’ bench with Barry Richardson – a future colleague at Wycombe – and scored a vital late equaliser against Darlington in his third appearance, before scoring in three consecutive games, the third being the match that clinched promotion as Rovers overcame Cambridge 2-0.

“It was that form that alerted the attention of Torquay, and he went on to make his mark on and off the pitch at Swansea, Millwall, Northampton (twice), Gillingham (twice) and AFC Wimbledon before arriving at Adams Park.”

The statement added: “Bayo holds fond memories of his short but successful spell at Doncaster, and it’s hoped that Rovers supporters will help celebrate his remarkable career when the Blues pay tribute to him at the fixture at Adams Park on 2nd April.”