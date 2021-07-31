Aidan Barlow must take his opportunity with Doncaster Rovers

That is the verdict of boss Richie Wellens who says he has been impressed with the former Manchester United youngster.

Barlow capped a successful trial by signing a one-year deal with Rovers this week, ending a year out of the game after leaving Old Trafford last summer.

And Wellens says he has shown a strong desire to establish himself with Rovers.

Aidan Barlow

“His expectations in terms of wages shows that he just wants to play,” he said. “The lad is hungry.

“He’s had a fantastic upbringing at Manchester United and then he drifted out of the game a bit.

“We’ve given him an opportunity and the ball is in his court.

“He’s not on substantial money at all but there are things in it that will dangle a carrot for him.

“He did all right when he came on [against Sheffield United] and showed a few glimpses but at the moment his fitness is nowhere near.”

Barlow netted five goals in three pre-season games prior to signing his contract.

Wellens believes there are plenty of things for the 21-year-old to work on but has been impressed with his goal scoring prowess both in matches and in training.

“He can handle the ball,” he said. “He needs to be more physical at times.

“But we think that when the ball goes into the box he’s got a lovely knack of being in the right position.

“We’ve not made the decision only off the goals he’s scored in friendlies, but we’ve also watched him closely in training.

“In a lot of training days he’s scored a lot of goals which is why we’ve given him the opportunity to try and grow at this club.”

