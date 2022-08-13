AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers LIVE: Follow updates from the Cherry Red Records Stadium

Follow all the action as Doncaster Rovers face AFC Wimbledon in League Two action.

By Paul Goodwin
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 12:39 pm
Updated Saturday, 13th August 2022, 2:02 pm

Both sides have four points to their name after the opening two rounds of fixtures.

Rovers, who lost 3-0 to Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, hope to build on their dramatic win over Sutton United and hard earned point at Bradford City.

The Dons beat Gillingham in their first game and drew at Hartlepool United last weekend. They also fell at the first hurdle in the cup in midweek, losing at home to the Gills.

AFC Wimbledon's Cherry Red Records Stadium. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

LIVE: AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers

Last updated: Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 14:29

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 14:29

MATCH DETAILS

AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers, 3pm

Wimbledon: Tzanev, Nightingale, Pearce, Brown, Gunter, Currie, Marsh, Maghoma, Chislett, Assal, Davison. Subs: Broome, Kalambayi, Bendle, Ogundere, Fisher, Young-Coombes, Bartley.

Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Anderson, Williams, Maxwell, Clayton, Biggins, Rowe, Hurst, Tomlin, Miller. Subs: Jones, Long, Faulkner, Ravenhill, Kuleya, Andrews, Agard.

Referee: Ollie Yates

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 14:25

Centre back change

As expected, Joseph Olowu misses out through injury.

Tom Anderson makes his first start since mid-December.

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 14:01

And for the hosts...

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 14:01

Team news

