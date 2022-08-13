AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers LIVE: Follow updates from the Cherry Red Records Stadium

Both sides have four points to their name after the opening two rounds of fixtures.
Rovers, who lost 3-0 to Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, hope to build on their dramatic win over Sutton United and hard earned point at Bradford City.
The Dons beat Gillingham in their first game and drew at Hartlepool United last weekend. They also fell at the first hurdle in the cup in midweek, losing at home to the Gills.
Most Popular
-
1
The Doncaster Rovers team expected to take on AFC Wimbledon
-
2
Gary McSheffrey plays down transfer interest in Doncaster Rovers’ fringe players
-
3
Police yet to decide whether to charge three Doncaster Rovers fans who invaded pitch
-
4
The long-standing connection that links Doncaster Rovers’ Gary McSheffrey and AFC Wimbledon’s Johnnie Jackson
-
5
Doncaster Rovers skipper Adam Clayton orders Ro-Shaun Williams to lead from the back
The long-standing connection that links Doncaster Rovers’ Gary McSheffrey and AFC Wimbledon’s Johnnie Jackson
LIVE: AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers
Last updated: Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 14:29
MATCH DETAILS
AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers, 3pm
Wimbledon: Tzanev, Nightingale, Pearce, Brown, Gunter, Currie, Marsh, Maghoma, Chislett, Assal, Davison. Subs: Broome, Kalambayi, Bendle, Ogundere, Fisher, Young-Coombes, Bartley.
Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Anderson, Williams, Maxwell, Clayton, Biggins, Rowe, Hurst, Tomlin, Miller. Subs: Jones, Long, Faulkner, Ravenhill, Kuleya, Andrews, Agard.
Referee: Ollie Yates
Centre back change
As expected, Joseph Olowu misses out through injury.
Tom Anderson makes his first start since mid-December.