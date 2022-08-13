AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers LIVE: Follow updates from the Cherry Red Records Stadium

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both sides have four points to their name after the opening two rounds of fixtures.

Rovers, who lost 3-0 to Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, hope to build on their dramatic win over Sutton United and hard earned point at Bradford City.

The Dons beat Gillingham in their first game and drew at Hartlepool United last weekend. They also fell at the first hurdle in the cup in midweek, losing at home to the Gills.

AFC Wimbledon's Cherry Red Records Stadium. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images