AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers LIVE: Follow updates from the Cherry Red Records Stadium

Doncaster Rovers face a crunch game at AFC Wimbledon – follow updates right here.
Rovers could potentially cut the gap to safety to just one point with victory at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.
A defeat could see the deficit increase to seven points.
Last updated: Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 15:06
MATCH DETAILS
AFC Wimbledon 0 Rovers 0
Dons: Tzanev, Brown, Nightingale, Kalambayi, Alexander, Marsh, Woodyard, McCormick, Assal, Rudoni, Cosgrove. Subs: Broome, Csoka, Osew, Chislett, Mebude, Ablade, Pressley.
Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Younger, Williams, Olowu, Jackson, Gardner, Smith, Rowe, Martin, Griffiths. Subs: Jones, Horton, Clayton, Dodoo, Barlow, Agard, Odubeko.
Referee: Robert Lewis
1 ARGY BARGY
Less than a minute played and there’s a coming together between Griffiths and Kalambayi after the Rovers man challenges Dons goalkeeper Tzanez for a loose ball. No further action taken by the referee.
1 KICK OFF
We’re underway. Rovers with an unchanged team and bench for this genuine six-pointer.