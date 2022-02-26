AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers LIVE: Follow updates from the Cherry Red Records Stadium

Doncaster Rovers face a crunch game at AFC Wimbledon – follow updates right here.

By Paul Goodwin
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 12:45 pm
Updated Saturday, 26th February 2022, 2:34 pm
The Cherry Red Records Stadium. Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Rovers could potentially cut the gap to safety to just one point with victory at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

A defeat could see the deficit increase to seven points.

Keep refreshing your page for the latest updates.

LIVE: AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers

Last updated: Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 15:06

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 15:06

MATCH DETAILS

AFC Wimbledon 0 Rovers 0

Dons: Tzanev, Brown, Nightingale, Kalambayi, Alexander, Marsh, Woodyard, McCormick, Assal, Rudoni, Cosgrove. Subs: Broome, Csoka, Osew, Chislett, Mebude, Ablade, Pressley.

Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Younger, Williams, Olowu, Jackson, Gardner, Smith, Rowe, Martin, Griffiths. Subs: Jones, Horton, Clayton, Dodoo, Barlow, Agard, Odubeko.

Referee: Robert Lewis

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 15:06

1 ARGY BARGY

Less than a minute played and there’s a coming together between Griffiths and Kalambayi after the Rovers man challenges Dons goalkeeper Tzanez for a loose ball. No further action taken by the referee.

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 15:02

1 KICK OFF

We’re underway. Rovers with an unchanged team and bench for this genuine six-pointer.

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 14:01

And for the hosts...

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 14:01

Confirmed team news

