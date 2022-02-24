AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers: Is there a stream? Is there any team news? What are the odds?

Assistant boss Frank Sinclair enjoys the midweek win over Accrington. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Rovers could potentially cut the gap to safety to just one point with victory in London this weekend.

AFC Wimbledon, who are hovering one place above the drop zone, have not won in 14 games in League One.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture…

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When is AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers?

Rovers take on AFC Wimbledon this coming Saturday (February 26) at Plough Lane. Kick-off is 3pm.

What are the odds for AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers?

Odds courtesy of Sky Bet

AFC Wimbledon win 7/10

Draw 13/5

Doncaster Rovers win 15/4

All odds correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

Who is the referee for AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers?

Robert Lewis has been appointed as referee for Saturday’s game.

The Shropshire-based official has issued 69 yellow cards and two red cards in 21 games this season.

What TV channel is AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers?

The clash between Doncaster Rovers and AFC Wimbledon will not be shown on any television channel.

Can I stream AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers?

Rovers’ clash with AFC Wimbledon will not be available to stream in the United Kingdom.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Rovers fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers?

The Doncaster Free Press will have full coverage on our website.

BBC Radio Sheffield will have updates on the following frequencies: 88.6FM, 94.7FM, 104.1FM, plus Freeview: 734.

Are there any tickets available for AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers?

Rovers fans can purchase tickets for the League One clash with AFC Wimbledon on the club’s website.

This match is all ticket. Tickets will go off sale at 3pm on Friday.

Is there any team news ahead of AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers?

Kyle Knoyle came off against Accrington suffering from a stiff back and tight calf.

Ethan Galbraith and Charlie Seaman continue to nurse injuries.

Gary McSheffrey will provide an update to the media on Thursday lunchtime.