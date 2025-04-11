AFC Wimbledon given shot in the arm with striker announcement ahead of Doncaster Rovers trip

Matty Stevens is the joint second-highest scorer in League Two this season. (Photo by Jasper Wax/Getty Images)

AFC Wimbledon, who visit Doncaster Rovers on Saturday lunchtime, have received a huge boost on the eve of their trip to South Yorkshire.

The Dons sit a place and two points below Grant McCann's side ahead of the 12.30pm fixture at the Eco-Power Stadium. And they'll arrive in DN4 fresh from pinning down one of their star assets. Striker Matty Stevens has agreed a new two-year deal after a superb first season since arriving from Forest Green.

The 27-year-old has 21 goals in all competitions with his tally of 17 league goals the joint second-highest in the division. One of those 17 came in a home win against Rovers back in December.

“I’m over the moon," said the forward. "I’ve always said since I got here that I’ve really enjoyed it and I think this extension underlines that. The main thing now is to focus on matters on the pitch. Myself and my family are delighted to get this agreement done.

“The fans, staff and players have made me feel so comfortable here – they all played a big role in my decision. Now we have to come together to get us over the line and back into League One.”

Rovers know that a win tomorrow lunchtime could move them back into the automatic spots, albeit temporarily until the 3pm games later in the day.

Manager Grant McCann is expecting a tough test: "They've been strong all season and been in and around the mix. Johnnie has done an incredible job there so we know it'll be hard. They gave us a really tough game at their place. They scored from a mistake but we just couldn't score from the many opportunities we had. Tomorrow hopefully we'll get a big following and they can roar us on to three points."