AFC Wimbledon 2 Doncaster Rovers 2 RECAP: Rowe's quickfire double rescues vital draw for Rovers

Doncaster Rovers face a crunch game at AFC Wimbledon – follow updates right here.

By Paul Goodwin
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 12:45 pm
Updated Saturday, 26th February 2022, 5:23 pm
The Cherry Red Records Stadium. Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Rovers could potentially cut the gap to safety to just one point with victory at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

A defeat could see the deficit increase to seven points.

Keep refreshing your page for the latest updates.

Opposition view: Insight into today’s opponents AFC Wimbledon

Why Doncaster Rovers are mentally 'in a better place' ahead of key fixtures

Has Gary McSheffrey put his own stamp on Doncaster Rovers?

LIVE: AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers

Last updated: Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 17:01

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:54

MATCH DETAILS

AFC Wimbledon 2 Rovers 2

GOALS: Rudoni 23, McCormick 49, Rowe 63, 66

Dons: Tzanev, Brown, Nightingale, Kalambayi, Alexander, Marsh, Woodyard, McCormick (Chislett 64), Assal (Mebude 87), Rudoni, Cosgrove (Pressley 71). Subs: Broome, Csoka, Osew, Ablade.

Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Younger, Williams (Odubeko 46), Olowu, Jackson, Gardner (Clayton 67), Smith, Rowe, Martin (Barlow 90), Griffiths. Subs: Jones, Horton, Dodoo, Agard.

Referee: Robert Lewis

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 17:01

FULL TIME

That’s it.

Rowe’s quickfire double rescues a point for Rovers. How important could that be come the end of the season?

The gap remains four points.

Rovers far from convincing today but they’ve dug out a result from a losing position which has been a rarity this season.

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:59

90+4 SAVE!

Mitchell with a vital save to keep out Nightingale’s header.

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:53

90 ALMOST

Martin almost finds Griffiths with a slide-rule pass, just too much on it.

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:46

82 OFF THE LINE!

Jackson’s effort cleared off the line by Brown!

The left back surged up the pitch, took the return pass from Griffiths but Brown makes a goal-saving block.

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:43

80 CAT AND MOUSE

No real chances for either side since the equaliser.

Will both sides now be content to take a point?

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:30

66 GOAL ROVERS!

Incredible!

It’s Tommy Rowe again.

Another brilliant ball in by Knoyle and Rowe powers a header past Tzanev.

Wow.

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:27

63 GOAL ROVERS!

Out of nothing!

Knoyle finds Rowe in the box, he brings it down and fires home.

A lifeline.

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:21

57 LET OFF

Rudoni heads just over from Brown’s free-kick. Another free header.

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:17

54 YELLOW CARD

Gardner is booked for a foul.

