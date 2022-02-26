AFC Wimbledon 2 Doncaster Rovers 2 RECAP: Rowe's quickfire double rescues vital draw for Rovers
Doncaster Rovers face a crunch game at AFC Wimbledon – follow updates right here.
Rovers could potentially cut the gap to safety to just one point with victory at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.
A defeat could see the deficit increase to seven points.
LIVE: AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers
Last updated: Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 17:01
MATCH DETAILS
AFC Wimbledon 2 Rovers 2
GOALS: Rudoni 23, McCormick 49, Rowe 63, 66
Dons: Tzanev, Brown, Nightingale, Kalambayi, Alexander, Marsh, Woodyard, McCormick (Chislett 64), Assal (Mebude 87), Rudoni, Cosgrove (Pressley 71). Subs: Broome, Csoka, Osew, Ablade.
Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Younger, Williams (Odubeko 46), Olowu, Jackson, Gardner (Clayton 67), Smith, Rowe, Martin (Barlow 90), Griffiths. Subs: Jones, Horton, Dodoo, Agard.
Referee: Robert Lewis
FULL TIME
That’s it.
Rowe’s quickfire double rescues a point for Rovers. How important could that be come the end of the season?
The gap remains four points.
Rovers far from convincing today but they’ve dug out a result from a losing position which has been a rarity this season.
90+4 SAVE!
Mitchell with a vital save to keep out Nightingale’s header.
90 ALMOST
Martin almost finds Griffiths with a slide-rule pass, just too much on it.
82 OFF THE LINE!
Jackson’s effort cleared off the line by Brown!
The left back surged up the pitch, took the return pass from Griffiths but Brown makes a goal-saving block.
80 CAT AND MOUSE
No real chances for either side since the equaliser.
Will both sides now be content to take a point?
66 GOAL ROVERS!
Incredible!
It’s Tommy Rowe again.
Another brilliant ball in by Knoyle and Rowe powers a header past Tzanev.
Wow.
63 GOAL ROVERS!
Out of nothing!
Knoyle finds Rowe in the box, he brings it down and fires home.
A lifeline.
57 LET OFF
Rudoni heads just over from Brown’s free-kick. Another free header.
54 YELLOW CARD
Gardner is booked for a foul.