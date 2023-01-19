Clayton joined the Bantams on a free transfer from Doncaster after they agreed to take over the remainder of his contract, which expires at the end of the season.

The midfielder, 34, had been a key player under former boss Gary McSheffrey but found himself in and out of the team under Danny Schofield following his appointment in October.

It is understood Schofield wants to add more dynamism to his midfield and Clayton did not fit the bill.

Clayton said: “We got beaten by Tranmere (on Boxing Day) and then a couple of days later the manager said you can look for other options.

“It came as a bit of a surprise. I was taken out the team when he first came in, but it didn’t seem that drastic until after the Tranmere game.”

Clayton was dropped from the starting line-up following Schofield’s first game in charge, a 1-1 draw against Crewe Alexandra.

The former Leeds and Middlesbrough man was limited to appearances from the bench throughout much of October and November but forced his way back into the Schofield’s first-choice XI the following month.

A glute injury kept him out of the side in recent weeks, Schofield said.

Clayton said: “He (Schofield) wants to go his own way and that’s down to him. He was straight with me and I appreciate that.

“Luckily, I managed to sort something out to come to Bradford. I think the club got what they wanted and I’ve got what I wanted, so it worked out.”

In a statement, Doncaster said: “Clayton has found opportunities for regular football limited in recent weeks and would have continued to do so for the remainder of the season.

“The decision was therefore taken to allow the 34-year-old to explore other options and we are pleased to confirm he has reached an agreement to join fellow Sky Bet League Two side Bradford.

“Clayton made 35 appearances for Rovers after arriving at the Eco-Power Stadium last January.

