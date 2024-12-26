'Absolute sensation' - Expert insight into league leaders Walsall ahead of Doncaster Rovers visit

Loanee Nathan Lowe has already reached double figures for league leaders Walsall. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Doncaster Rovers travel to Walsall today (Boxing Day) for a League Two humdinger that pits third against first. Ahead of the mouth-watering festive fixture, we got the lowdown on the Saddlers from George Bennett, who covers Walsall for our sister title the Express and Star.

Q: Walsall are sitting pretty at the top of the table at Christmas - give us a brief rundown of what's clicked so far this season?

GB: Consistency has been key. Walsall operated in streaks last season but they’ve been a much more solid unit off the ball which has built the foundations in so many of their wins this season.

Home form has been strong since Mat Sadler arrived but the improvement on the road has been decisive in propelling them to the top this season.

They kept just one clean sheet away from home last season compared to six already this term. In fact, they boast the best defensive away record in the division (just five goals conceded) and posted a fourth consecutive away clean sheet in the league for the first time in 31 years at Harrogate.

It may sound somewhat cliché but the team spirit among this group is another seriously powerful tool. There is a real strong connection between the players and the fanbase which only reinforces the sense that something special could be happening at Bescot.

Q: How much praise does the manager deserve and is it a worry among the fanbase that he may be poached from clubs higher up the pyramid?

GB: Sadler deserves huge credit. He has provided a calmness amid the excitement and his close relationships with clubs in the local area have been instrumental in building a squad capable of pushing for promotion.

Tommy Simkin, David Okagbue, Douglas James-Taylor and Nathan Lowe have all shone from Stoke while Jamie Jellis and Harry Williams have both proven shrewd buys from local non-league sides Tamworth and Alvechurch respectively.

Sadler has also helped develop and nurture others, especially Taylor Allen who has transformed into a true leader at left centre-back in 2024.

Q: Who's the dangerman that Rovers need to look out for on Thursday?

GB: Lowe has been an absolute sensation since arriving on loan from Stoke. He reached double figures in the league with his stunning strike from distance at Harrogate and has netted 13 times across all competitions.

Connor Barrett has also been key at right wing-back, chipping in with six assists in total, and Jellis has enjoyed a superb breakthrough season.

Q: What’s your score prediction?

GB: I'll go for Walsall 2-1 Doncaster. I’m anticipating a tight affair but confidence is at an all-time high in the Walsall camp and it feels as if they’re only getting stronger.