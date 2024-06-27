Doncaster Rovers are one of the pre-season favourites to win League Two.Doncaster Rovers are one of the pre-season favourites to win League Two.
Doncaster Rovers are one of the pre-season favourites to win League Two.

A supercomputer has given this bizarre prediction for Doncaster Rovers' season ahead - plus where Walsall, AFC Wimbledon, Crewe Alexandra and the rest will finish

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 27th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
Rovers will kick off the League Two campaign at home to Accrington Stanley.

They are rated as the one favourites to take the title with league sponsors Sky Sports SkyBet after falling just short last season.

Rovers have made some great signings so far, with the return of hero Billy Sharp the pick of the bunch.

But that is not how a supercomputer commissioned by Grosvenor Sport see things going.

The supercomputer is a model created by a specifically curated code, which works as a probability model to predict the outcome of every single League Two match and then simulates every fixture 1,000 times.

Here is how they think the League Two season will finish.

Let us know where you think Rovers will finish via our social media channel.

You can get your daily Rovers news, here.

86pts (+26)

1. Fleetwood Town

86pts (+26)Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
84pts (+21)

2. Port Vale

84pts (+21)Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
82pts (+21)

3. Cheltenham Town

82pts (+21)Photo: Dan Istitene

Photo Sales
80pts (+15)

4. Bradford City

80pts (+15)Photo: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoBilly Sharp