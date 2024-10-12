'A point to prove', 'roared into life' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Crewe draw

It was a contest that had a dearth of goalscoring chances in the first half, with the well-oiled visitors stringing together some nice exchanges. Billy Sharp bundled the ball into the net from a few yards out just before half-time, after Jordan Gibson's free-kick had been tipped onto the crossbar by goalkeeper Filip Marschall. But the offside flag was quickly raised to stub out home celebrations.

Crewe then broke the deadlock on 56 minutes when Max Conway slalomed through the defence before slotting home.

After a change of shape and personnel Rovers finally found the breakthrough on 73 minutes. Sub Joe Sbarra started the move as he swept it out to Luke Molyneux. He then darted down the left and picked out another sub Kyle Hurst who took a touch, composed himself and fired home.

Despite Grant McCann's men having the better chances to pinch the points, it ended honours even.

Here's how we rated the Rovers players:

1 . Ted Sharman-Lowe 6 Was sharp and alert to bomb out of his box to foil Tracey in the first half. He had to get the ball and duly did. Didn't do anything wrong all afternoon. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

2 . Jamie Sterry 5 Too often he opted for the safe pass either back inside or back to the goalkeeper. Did make a couple of key passes though, and had a shout for a penalty when he got forward just prior to being subbed off. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

3 . Joseph Olowu 7 Composed at the back as he returned following a minor knock sustained pre-Grimsby. Recorded the highest number of interceptions of any Rovers player. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales