Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD; Football, SkyBet; League Two; Doncaster Rovers v Crewe; 12/10/2024 3.00 pm; Eco-Power Stadium; Doncasters' Jordan Gibson goes close with his free kickPicture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD; Football, SkyBet; League Two; Doncaster Rovers v Crewe; 12/10/2024 3.00 pm; Eco-Power Stadium; Doncasters' Jordan Gibson goes close with his free kick
Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD; Football, SkyBet; League Two; Doncaster Rovers v Crewe; 12/10/2024 3.00 pm; Eco-Power Stadium; Doncasters' Jordan Gibson goes close with his free kick

'A point to prove', 'roared into life' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Crewe draw

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 12th Oct 2024, 16:58 GMT
Doncaster Rovers and Crewe Alexandra shared the spoils in an entertaining 1-1 draw at the Eco-Power Stadium.

It was a contest that had a dearth of goalscoring chances in the first half, with the well-oiled visitors stringing together some nice exchanges. Billy Sharp bundled the ball into the net from a few yards out just before half-time, after Jordan Gibson's free-kick had been tipped onto the crossbar by goalkeeper Filip Marschall. But the offside flag was quickly raised to stub out home celebrations.

Crewe then broke the deadlock on 56 minutes when Max Conway slalomed through the defence before slotting home.

After a change of shape and personnel Rovers finally found the breakthrough on 73 minutes. Sub Joe Sbarra started the move as he swept it out to Luke Molyneux. He then darted down the left and picked out another sub Kyle Hurst who took a touch, composed himself and fired home.

Despite Grant McCann's men having the better chances to pinch the points, it ended honours even.

Here's how we rated the Rovers players:

Was sharp and alert to bomb out of his box to foil Tracey in the first half. He had to get the ball and duly did. Didn't do anything wrong all afternoon.

1. Ted Sharman-Lowe 6

Was sharp and alert to bomb out of his box to foil Tracey in the first half. He had to get the ball and duly did. Didn't do anything wrong all afternoon. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Too often he opted for the safe pass either back inside or back to the goalkeeper. Did make a couple of key passes though, and had a shout for a penalty when he got forward just prior to being subbed off.

2. Jamie Sterry 5

Too often he opted for the safe pass either back inside or back to the goalkeeper. Did make a couple of key passes though, and had a shout for a penalty when he got forward just prior to being subbed off. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Composed at the back as he returned following a minor knock sustained pre-Grimsby. Recorded the highest number of interceptions of any Rovers player.

3. Joseph Olowu 7

Composed at the back as he returned following a minor knock sustained pre-Grimsby. Recorded the highest number of interceptions of any Rovers player. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Whilst he will be disappointed with the Crewe goal, he can be mostly pleased with his performance. Aerially, as per, he dominated but also looks a real presence when he bursts forward and carries the ball.

4. Jay McGrath 7

Whilst he will be disappointed with the Crewe goal, he can be mostly pleased with his performance. Aerially, as per, he dominated but also looks a real presence when he bursts forward and carries the ball. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice