'A nuisance', 'More clearances than Tesco' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Morecambe win

On an absolute sandpit of a playing surface, Rob Street's early goal proved the difference as Rovers ended a three-game losing streak in all competitions - although they had to weather a mini-storm when Jack Senior was dismissed on 70 minutes.

Grant McCann's side, showing three changes including Street starting at centre-forward, started like a house on fire - and Street was in no mood to waste any time. He came close with two attempts inside the opening 90 seconds before making it 1-0 after three minutes.

Luke Molyneux dropped a shoulder and whipped in a cross that Street glanced home for his fourth goal in Rovers colours.

What followed was a glut of chances which came and went for the visitors. Street could easily have had another whilst Owen Bailey saw an effort from close-range kept out by substitute home 'keeper Harry Burgoyne.

That profligacy allowed the hosts to try and assert themselves on the contest and they came mightily close right on the cusp of half-time when Ged Garner narrowly missed making full contact from just a few yards out.

Street came mightily close to a second just after the restart when he controlled a superb George Broadbent through-ball, rounded the goalkeeper and hit a post.

The came became more open as the minutes ticked by but with 20 minutes to go the visitors were hit with a hammer blow when they were reduced to ten men. Senior was shown a straight red card for a sliding lunge on a Morecambe man midway inside the Rovers half.

Thankfully, the hosts couldn't muster an equaliser as Rovers held out for a precious win. Here's how we rated the Rovers players:

1 . Ted Sharman-Lowe 6 Defence got him out of jail first half when he came and got nowhere near a cross. That said, precious little to do save-wise despite Morecambe making a better fist of it second half. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

2 . Jamie Sterry 7 Some nice, whipped crosses and good link-up with Molyneux down the right flank. Put in his fair share of key passes. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com Photo Sales

3 . Joseph Olowu 8 A much-needed return to form for the centre-half and he stubbed out most attacks, along with Anderson, as Rovers rode the storm second half. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales