'A lovely project' - Doncaster Rovers' training ground upgrades move a step closer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann hopes the planned improvements to the club's training ground will give them pulling power in the transfer market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers are in the final stages of submitting plans for a brand new building at their Cantley Park HQ which will house a state-of-the-art gym, complete with a physio section, spinning bikes and a yoga room.

Speaking to the Free Press about the plans, McCann believes that once it is complete it will be the envy of clubs at this level and that it will entice potential new signings when they are given a tour of the facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It'll be an excellent building for us," he said. "It'll have a glass front and connect onto our main building. It'll be a lovely project when it gets done.

Doncaster Rovers are planning for major upgrades to their Cantley Park training ground. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"I think that it'll benefit us for everything really. I think it benefits the growth of the younger players because the facilities are better. It benefits us window-to-window because no longer will we be bringing players to the stadium, we'll bring them here instead and people will want to be a part of that.

"When you drive into Cantley and see a brand new training ground and the pitches are magnificent, then it's a place that you'd want to be."

McCann laid bare the issue with the current building that the players use - one that is clearly no longer fit-for-purpose in the modern game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The one we've got there at the minute has been there for a long time," The Rovers' chief, whose side host Crewe on Saturday, added. "For example, when we do our jumps the players have nowhere they can do it without hitting their heads!

"So the new building will be a lot bigger space-wise and height. There'll be a spinning bike room in there and a yoga room.

"It's in the planning stage at this moment in time, in terms of drawing it all together and making sure that we're happy.

"I know Gavin (Baldwin) and Terry (Bramall) have a meeting planned with the company that's putting it together so we're hoping it all gets signed off and that the work can start. I'm not sure how long it'll take to put up but all the groundwork has been checked etc so I guess it's just about getting it signed off."