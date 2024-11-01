A flurry of changes predicted as Doncaster Rovers prepare for Barrow FA Cup clash

Rovers could shuffle their pack for the FA Cup trip to Barrow.

Doncaster Rovers are likely to make a flurry of changes for the long trip north to Barrow for this weekend's FA Cup first round clash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midweek EFL Trophy run-out at Barnsley saw manager Grant McCann make ten changes and the starting XI at Holker Street could see just as many alterations. In terms of injuries, the good news is that the treatment room at Cantley Park is finally starting to empty out.

"We've no problems," McCann said ahead of Saturday's clash (3pm). "There's good news on Zain Westbrooke who was out on the pitches on Thursday doing some individual work with the coaches. Richard Wood will be back in with the group Thursday of next week. The treatment room is empty and we want to keep it like that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of the team McCann could choose at Barrow, we can see Ted Sharman-Lowe being recalled in goal after being rested at Oakwell.

The formation switch to a 3-4-2-1 could well be maintained against Stephen Clemence's side. If that's the case we'd go with the back three that started at Bradford, with Joseph Olowu, Jay McGrath and Jack Senior restored.

Jamie Sterry and James Maxwell get recalls at full-back with Owen Bailey and Patrick Kelly our picks in the engine room. As for the front three attackers, Kyle Hurst has surely done enough to warrant a starting spot after a goal and three assists in the past week.

Jordan Gibson also gets our vote to start after a bright showing at Barnsley. Up front Billy Sharp may well be restored, with Joe Ironside in reserve.

Predicted Rovers XI: Sharman-Lowe, Sterry, Olowu, McGrath, Senior, Maxwell, Kelly, Bailey, Hurst, Gibson, Sharp.