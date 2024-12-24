Doncaster Rovers played out a low-ley 0-0 draw to wrap up their pre-season campaign.Doncaster Rovers played out a low-ley 0-0 draw to wrap up their pre-season campaign.
Doncaster Rovers played out a low-ley 0-0 draw to wrap up their pre-season campaign.

85 pictures of some of the brilliant Doncaster Rovers fans who have backed the side so far this season

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 26th Sep 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2024, 10:20 GMT
It’s been a captivating season so far Rovers.

The team are doing the business on the pitch, while the fans have been there every step of the way,

There’s already been plenty of miles clocked up with away days at Port Vale, Newport County, AFC Wimbledon and Harrogate to name a few.

Here’s just some of the fans who have been there so far this season.

Take a look at this gallery and see if you can spot a familiar face.

Get the latest Rovers news, here.

Doncaster Rovers played out a low-ley 0-0 draw to wrap up their pre-season campaign.

1. Rotherham 0 Rovers 0

Doncaster Rovers played out a low-ley 0-0 draw to wrap up their pre-season campaign. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers played out a low-ley 0-0 draw to wrap up their pre-season campaign.

2. Rotherham 0 Rovers 0

Doncaster Rovers played out a low-ley 0-0 draw to wrap up their pre-season campaign. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers played out a low-ley 0-0 draw to wrap up their pre-season campaign.

3. Rotherham 0 Rovers 0

Doncaster Rovers played out a low-ley 0-0 draw to wrap up their pre-season campaign. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers played out a low-ley 0-0 draw to wrap up their pre-season campaign.

4. Rotherham 0 Rovers 0

Doncaster Rovers played out a low-ley 0-0 draw to wrap up their pre-season campaign. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 21
Next Page
Related topics:Port ValeHarrogate
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice