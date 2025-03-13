Doncaster Rovers slipped out of the top three after losing at promotion rivals AFC Wimbledon on 14th Dec.placeholder image
85 cracking pictures of Doncaster Rovers fans watching their beloved side this season

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 13th Mar 2025, 08:24 BST
Rovers fans are set for a thrilling end to the season.

Doncaster remain in the top three places as they look to put last season’s play-off pain behind them and go straight up this season.

The team has received fantastic support from the stands with big numbers watching Rovers up and down the land.

Here we take a look at some of the fans who have watched Rovers, from the trip to AFC Wimbledon on December 14th to the weekend draw with Swindon.

Take a look and see who you know.

1. AFC Wimbledon 1 Rovers 0

2. AFC Wimbledon 1 Rovers 0

3. AFC Wimbledon 1 Rovers 0

4. AFC Wimbledon 1 Rovers 0

