Out latest Rovers gallery has nipped into the archives to bring you some cracking pictures of the club’s brilliant fans backing their side.

We’ve got pictures from the long trip to Barrow earlier this season which saw fans make a 325 mile round trip in midweek.

We also have pics from this season’s games against Colchester and Walsall.

There’s pictures of fans enjoying a stadium open day back in 2009 as well as celebration pictures following JP Trophy success and promotion joy.

There’s fans in fancy dress, big FA Cup ties and plenty more.

Take a look and see if there is anyone you know.

1 . Rovers v Colchester Fans ahead of the game with Colchester in the 2022/23 season. Photo: HOWARD ROE Photo Sales

2 . Back home Rovers fans return to games after COVID in a friendly with Newcastle United. Photo: National World Photo Sales

