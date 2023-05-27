News you can trust since 1925
50 pictures of Doncaster Rovers fans cheering on their beloved side up and down the land

Out latest Rovers gallery has nipped into the archives to bring you some cracking pictures of the club’s brilliant fans backing their side.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 14th Mar 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 12:13 BST

We’ve got pictures from the long trip to Barrow earlier this season which saw fans make a 325 mile round trip in midweek.

We also have pics from this season’s games against Colchester and Walsall.

There’s pictures of fans enjoying a stadium open day back in 2009 as well as celebration pictures following JP Trophy success and promotion joy.

There’s fans in fancy dress, big FA Cup ties and plenty more.

Take a look and see if there is anyone you know.

Get all the latest Rovers news, here.

Fans ahead of the game with Colchester in the 2022/23 season.

1. Rovers v Colchester

Fans ahead of the game with Colchester in the 2022/23 season. Photo: HOWARD ROE

Rovers fans return to games after COVID in a friendly with Newcastle United.

2. Back home

Rovers fans return to games after COVID in a friendly with Newcastle United. Photo: National World

Fans ahead of the game with Colchester in the 2022/23 season.

3. Rovers v Colchester

Fans ahead of the game with Colchester in the 2022/23 season. Photo: HOWARD ROE

Fans ahead of the game with Colchester in the 2022/23 season.

4. Rovers v Colchester

Fans ahead of the game with Colchester in the 2022/23 season. Photo: HOWARD ROE

