Doncaster Rovers fans during npower Championship match between Doncaster Rovers and Coventry City at the Keepmoat Stadium on October 29, 2011.

49 eye-catching pictures of Doncaster Rovers fans cheering on their side over the years

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 14th Mar 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 29th May 2024, 12:38 BST
This Rovers gallery brings you some cracking pictures of the club’s brilliant fans backing their side.

We’ve got pictures from a long trip to Barrow as well as trips to Walsall and Bradford

We also have pics from a game against Colchester United, Hartlepool United and a pre-season game against Newcastle United.

And who can forget beating Leeds at Wembley?

Take a look and see if there is anyone you know.

Fans ahead of the game with Colchester in the 2022/23 season.

1. Walsall v Rovers

Fans ahead of the game with Colchester in the 2022/23 season. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Rovers fans return to games after COVID in a friendly with Newcastle United.

2. Back home

Rovers fans return to games after COVID in a friendly with Newcastle United. Photo: National World

Fans ahead of the game with Colchester in the 2022/23 season.

3. Rovers v Colchester

Fans ahead of the game with Colchester in the 2022/23 season. Photo: HOWARD ROE

Fans ahead of the game with Colchester in the 2022/23 season.

4. Rovers v Colchester

Fans ahead of the game with Colchester in the 2022/23 season. Photo: HOWARD ROE

