They saw their side get the better of Rotherham United to win the South Yorkshire bragging rights.

Owen Bailey hit the only goal of the game to give Rovers a fourth win in their opening six league one games.

Howard Roe was on hand as ever to capture these fans in the stands, see who you know.

Get the latest Rovers news each day, here.

1 . Rovers 1 Rotherham 0 Owen Bailey hit the only goal of the game to give Rovers a fourth win in their opening six League One games. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

2 . Rovers 1 Rotherham 0 Owen Bailey hit the only goal of the game to give Rovers a fourth win in their opening six League One games. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

3 . Rovers 1 Rotherham 0 Owen Bailey hit the only goal of the game to give Rovers a fourth win in their opening six League One games. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales