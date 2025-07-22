It ended a solid pre-season with wins, goals and lots of minutes for the squad.
Goals from Damola Ajayi, George Broadbent and Brandon Hanlan saw Rovers open their pre-season friendly programme with a 3-2 win at Alfreton Town.
Wins also followed against MK Dons and AFC Stamford, before 1-1 draws with Peterborough Sports and Blackpool followed.
Attention now turn to the real thing when Rovers begin their League One season at home to Exeter City on Saturday.
Here are just some of the fans who have seen pre-season games, taken through the lens of Howard Roe and Bruce Rollinson.
