It ended a solid pre-season with wins, goals and lots of minutes for the squad.

Goals from Damola Ajayi, George Broadbent and Brandon Hanlan saw Rovers open their pre-season friendly programme with a 3-2 win at Alfreton Town.

Wins also followed against MK Dons and AFC Stamford, before 1-1 draws with Peterborough Sports and Blackpool followed.

Attention now turn to the real thing when Rovers begin their League One season at home to Exeter City on Saturday.

Here are just some of the fans who have seen pre-season games, taken through the lens of Howard Roe and Bruce Rollinson.

1 . Peterborough Sports 1 Rovers 1 Doncaster Rovers were held by Peterborough Sports on July 12. Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

2 . Stamford 0 Rovers 5 Doncaster Rovers eased to a big pre-season win at Stamford on 12th July. Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

