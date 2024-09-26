The team is doing the business on the pitch, while the fans have been there every step of the way,

There’s already been plenty of miles clocked up with away days at Port Vale, Newport County and Harrogate already ticked off.

Here’s just some of the fans who have been there so far this season.

Take a look at this gallery and see if you can spot a familiar face.

Get the latest Rovers news, here.

1 . Rotherham 0 Rovers 0 Doncaster Rovers played out a low-ley 0-0 draw to wrap up their pre-season campaign. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

2 . Rotherham 0 Rovers 0 Doncaster Rovers played out a low-ley 0-0 draw to wrap up their pre-season campaign. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

3 . Rotherham 0 Rovers 0 Doncaster Rovers played out a low-ley 0-0 draw to wrap up their pre-season campaign. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales