Rovers slipped to a heart-breaking play-off semi-final defeat after Crewe overturned a 2-0 first leg deficit to win on penalties.

But Grant McCann’s troops can hold their heads high after a stunning 10 game winning run at the end of the season played themselves into the play-offs.

Although still raw now, Rovers can have every belief that next season will be their year.

Here are just some of the fans who watched the drama unfold. Take a look and see who you know.

1 . Rovers 0 Crewe 2 The Doncaster Rovers fans who saw their side beaten on penalties by Crewe Alexandra. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

