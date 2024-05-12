The Doncaster Rovers fans who saw their side beaten on penalties by Crewe Alexandra.The Doncaster Rovers fans who saw their side beaten on penalties by Crewe Alexandra.
The Doncaster Rovers fans who saw their side beaten on penalties by Crewe Alexandra.

37 pictures of the Doncaster Rovers fans who watched the gutting play-off defeat to Crewe Alexandra

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 12th May 2024, 06:00 BST
It wasn’t to be for Rovers.

Rovers slipped to a heart-breaking play-off semi-final defeat after Crewe overturned a 2-0 first leg deficit to win on penalties.

But Grant McCann’s troops can hold their heads high after a stunning 10 game winning run at the end of the season played themselves into the play-offs.

Although still raw now, Rovers can have every belief that next season will be their year.

Here are just some of the fans who watched the drama unfold. Take a look and see who you know.

Get the very latest Rovers news and views, here.

The Doncaster Rovers fans who saw their side beaten on penalties by Crewe Alexandra.

1. Rovers 0 Crewe 2

The Doncaster Rovers fans who saw their side beaten on penalties by Crewe Alexandra. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
The Doncaster Rovers fans who saw their side beaten on penalties by Crewe Alexandra.

2. Rovers 0 Crewe 2

The Doncaster Rovers fans who saw their side beaten on penalties by Crewe Alexandra. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
The Doncaster Rovers fans who saw their side beaten on penalties by Crewe Alexandra.

3. Rovers 0 Crewe 2

The Doncaster Rovers fans who saw their side beaten on penalties by Crewe Alexandra. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
The Doncaster Rovers fans who saw their side beaten on penalties by Crewe Alexandra.

4. Rovers 0 Crewe 2

The Doncaster Rovers fans who saw their side beaten on penalties by Crewe Alexandra. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Grant McCann

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.