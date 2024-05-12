Rovers slipped to a heart-breaking play-off semi-final defeat after Crewe overturned a 2-0 first leg deficit to win on penalties.
But Grant McCann’s troops can hold their heads high after a stunning 10 game winning run at the end of the season played themselves into the play-offs.
Although still raw now, Rovers can have every belief that next season will be their year.
Here are just some of the fans who watched the drama unfold. Take a look and see who you know.
