Doncaster Rovers fans during npower Championship match between Doncaster Rovers and Coventry City at the Keepmoat Stadium on October 29, 2011.

35 great snaps of Doncaster Rovers loyal fans proudly showing their colours over the years

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 23rd Nov 2022, 16:56 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 10:47 BST
There’s nothing quite like cheering your team on from the stands.

No matter how good or bad the team is the passion is always there in stands with the fans living and breathing the beautiful game.

It’s a long few weeks until we can get back where we love and watch football once again,

But, while we wait, we’ve nipped into the archives to bring you these pictures of Doncaster fans enjoying backing their side over the years.

Take a look and see if you feature.

Find out what is happening at Rovers today, here.

Doncaster Rovers fans before kick off.

1.

Doncaster Rovers fans before kick off. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

A young Doncaster Rovers fan looks on following the Coca Cola League 1 Playoff Final match between Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers at Wembley Stadium on May 25, 2008.

2. Leeds United v Doncaster Rovers

A young Doncaster Rovers fan looks on following the Coca Cola League 1 Playoff Final match between Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers at Wembley Stadium on May 25, 2008. Photo: Jamie McDonald

DONCASTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 29: Doncaster Rovers fans during the Sky Bet League Two match between Doncaster Rovers and Exeter City.

3. Doncaster Rovers v Exeter City

DONCASTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 29: Doncaster Rovers fans during the Sky Bet League Two match between Doncaster Rovers and Exeter City. Photo: Lynne Cameron:d

A young Doncaster Rovers fan looks on following the Coca Cola League 1 Playoff Final match between Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers at Wembley Stadium on May 25, 2008.

4. Leeds United v Doncaster Rovers

A young Doncaster Rovers fan looks on following the Coca Cola League 1 Playoff Final match between Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers at Wembley Stadium on May 25, 2008. Photo: Jamie McDonald:e

