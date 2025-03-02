It gave Rovers their third win in a row and opens up a gap of three points on fourth-placed Notts County, though the Magpies do have a game in hand.
Rovers are now nine points ahead of Grimsby in eight with a play-off place now looking like the least that Rovers can expect this season.
Photographer Howard Roe took these pictures of some of the Rovers fans who watche the win. Take a look and see who you know.
Get more Rovers content, here.
1. Rovers 3 Newport 0
Doncaster Rovers made it three wins in a row after a convincing win over Newport County. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
