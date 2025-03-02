Doncaster Rovers made it three wins in a row after a convincing win over Newport County.Doncaster Rovers made it three wins in a row after a convincing win over Newport County.
35 fantastic pictures of the Doncaster Rovers fans who watched the victory over Newport County

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 2nd Mar 2025, 13:00 BST
A goal either side of half-time from Rob Street helped Rovers keep up their promotion push with a 3-0 win at home to Newport County.

It gave Rovers their third win in a row and opens up a gap of three points on fourth-placed Notts County, though the Magpies do have a game in hand.

Rovers are now nine points ahead of Grimsby in eight with a play-off place now looking like the least that Rovers can expect this season.

Photographer Howard Roe took these pictures of some of the Rovers fans who watche the win. Take a look and see who you know.

Doncaster Rovers made it three wins in a row after a convincing win over Newport County.

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

