Doncaster Rovers are through to the FA Cup second round after victory at Barrow.placeholder image
33 cracking pictures of Doncaster Rovers fans watching the FA Cup win at Barrow

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 3rd Nov 2024, 13:00 BST
Doncaster Rovers booked their hat in the second round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win at Barrow.

Loan man Patrick Kelly scored his first Rovers goal with seven minutes left to get their place in the hat.

Our photographer Howard Roe took these pictures of some of those who made the long trip north.

Get more reaction to the win on our website.

1. Barrow 0 Rovers 1

Doncaster Rovers are through to the FA Cup second round after victory at Barrow. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

2. Barrow 0 Rovers 1

Doncaster Rovers are through to the FA Cup second round after victory at Barrow. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

3. Barrow 0 Rovers 1

Doncaster Rovers are through to the FA Cup second round after victory at Barrow. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

4. Barrow 0 Rovers 1

Doncaster Rovers are through to the FA Cup second round after victory at Barrow. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

