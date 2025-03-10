They now have AFC Wimbledon in touching distance with the Londoners just two points adrift and with a game in hand.
Here are just some of the Rovers fans who went home disappointed after Swindon’s fightback. Take a look and see who you know.
1. Rovers 2 Swindon 2
Doncaster Rovers chucked two points away after letting the lead slip against Swindon Town Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD
2. Rovers 2 Swindon 2
Doncaster Rovers chucked two points away after letting the lead slip against Swindon Town Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD
3. Rovers 2 Swindon 2
Doncaster Rovers chucked two points away after letting the lead slip against Swindon Town Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD
4. Rovers 2 Swindon 2
Doncaster Rovers chucked two points away after letting the lead slip against Swindon Town Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD