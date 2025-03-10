Doncaster Rovers chucked two points away after letting the lead slip against Swindon Townplaceholder image
31 pictures of the Doncaster Rovers fans who saw the draw against Swindon Town

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 10th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
Rovers chucked away the chance to pull clear in the race for League Two automatic promotion after Swindon scored twice in two second-half minutes to rescue a draw.

They now have AFC Wimbledon in touching distance with the Londoners just two points adrift and with a game in hand.

Here are just some of the Rovers fans who went home disappointed after Swindon’s fightback. Take a look and see who you know.

1. Rovers 2 Swindon 2

Doncaster Rovers chucked two points away after letting the lead slip against Swindon Town Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD

2. Rovers 2 Swindon 2

Doncaster Rovers chucked two points away after letting the lead slip against Swindon Town Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD

3. Rovers 2 Swindon 2

Doncaster Rovers chucked two points away after letting the lead slip against Swindon Town Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD

4. Rovers 2 Swindon 2

Doncaster Rovers chucked two points away after letting the lead slip against Swindon Town Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD

