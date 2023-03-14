Out latest Rovers gallery has nipped into the archives to bring you some cracking pictures of the club’s brilliant fans backing their side.

We’ve got pictures from the long trip to Barrow earlier this season which saw fans make a 325 mile round trip in midweek.

There’s pictures of fans enjoying a stadium open day back in 2009 as well as celebration pictures following JP Trophy success and promotion joy.

There’s fans in fancy dress, big FA Cup ties and plenty more.

Take a look and see if there is anyone you know.

Get all the latest Rovers news, here.

1 . Hartlepool v Doncaster Doncaster Rovers fans arrive early for the Sky Bet League Two match between Hartlepool and Doncaster at Victoria Park on May 6, 2017. Photo: Steve Welsh:de Photo Sales

2 . Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace Doncaster Rovers fans hold a 'tin foil' FA Cup trophy cut out prior to the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Doncaster Rovers and Crystal Palace at Keepmoat Stadium on February 17, 2019. Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

3 . Hartlepool v Doncaster Doncaster Rovers fans arrive early for the Sky Bet League Two match between Hartlepool and Doncaster at Victoria Park on May 6, 2017. Photo: Steve Welsh Photo Sales

4 . Doncaster Rovers v Exeter City Doncaster Rovers fans during the Sky Bet League Two match between Doncaster Rovers and Exeter City at Keepmoat Stadium on April 29, 2017. Photo: Lynne Cameron:d Photo Sales