27 pictures of Doncaster Rovers fans backing the boys up and down the land

Out latest Rovers gallery has nipped into the archives to bring you some cracking pictures of the club’s brilliant fans backing their side.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 14th Mar 2023, 07:00 GMT

We’ve got pictures from the long trip to Barrow earlier this season which saw fans make a 325 mile round trip in midweek.

There’s pictures of fans enjoying a stadium open day back in 2009 as well as celebration pictures following JP Trophy success and promotion joy.

There’s fans in fancy dress, big FA Cup ties and plenty more.

Take a look and see if there is anyone you know.

Get all the latest Rovers news, here.

Doncaster Rovers fans arrive early for the Sky Bet League Two match between Hartlepool and Doncaster at Victoria Park on May 6, 2017.

1. Hartlepool v Doncaster

Doncaster Rovers fans arrive early for the Sky Bet League Two match between Hartlepool and Doncaster at Victoria Park on May 6, 2017. Photo: Steve Welsh:de

Doncaster Rovers fans hold a 'tin foil' FA Cup trophy cut out prior to the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Doncaster Rovers and Crystal Palace at Keepmoat Stadium on February 17, 2019.

2. Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace

Doncaster Rovers fans hold a 'tin foil' FA Cup trophy cut out prior to the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Doncaster Rovers and Crystal Palace at Keepmoat Stadium on February 17, 2019. Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Doncaster Rovers fans arrive early for the Sky Bet League Two match between Hartlepool and Doncaster at Victoria Park on May 6, 2017.

3. Hartlepool v Doncaster

Doncaster Rovers fans arrive early for the Sky Bet League Two match between Hartlepool and Doncaster at Victoria Park on May 6, 2017. Photo: Steve Welsh

Doncaster Rovers fans during the Sky Bet League Two match between Doncaster Rovers and Exeter City at Keepmoat Stadium on April 29, 2017.

4. Doncaster Rovers v Exeter City

Doncaster Rovers fans during the Sky Bet League Two match between Doncaster Rovers and Exeter City at Keepmoat Stadium on April 29, 2017. Photo: Lynne Cameron:d

