Doncaster Rovers slipped out of the top three after losing at promotion rivals AFC Wimbledon.placeholder image
Doncaster Rovers slipped out of the top three after losing at promotion rivals AFC Wimbledon.

25 pictures of Doncaster Rovers fans watching the defeat at AFC Wimbledon

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 15th Dec 2024, 09:41 BST
Matty Stevens's 11th goal of the season saw Rovers beaten at AFC Wimbledon yesterday.

It capped another disappointing afternoon for Rovers with their struggling form continuing.

Match photographer Howard Roe captured these pictures of those in the away end.

Get more reaction and Rovers news here.

Doncaster Rovers slipped out of the top three after losing at promotion rivals AFC Wimbledon.

1. AFC Wimbledon 1 Rovers 0

Doncaster Rovers slipped out of the top three after losing at promotion rivals AFC Wimbledon. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers slipped out of the top three after losing at promotion rivals AFC Wimbledon.

2. AFC Wimbledon 1 Rovers 0

Doncaster Rovers slipped out of the top three after losing at promotion rivals AFC Wimbledon. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers slipped out of the top three after losing at promotion rivals AFC Wimbledon.

3. AFC Wimbledon 1 Rovers 0

Doncaster Rovers slipped out of the top three after losing at promotion rivals AFC Wimbledon. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers slipped out of the top three after losing at promotion rivals AFC Wimbledon.

4. AFC Wimbledon 1 Rovers 0

Doncaster Rovers slipped out of the top three after losing at promotion rivals AFC Wimbledon. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice