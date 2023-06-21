News you can trust since 1925
21 brilliant pictures of Doncaster Rovers fans enjoying victory parades in 2004 and 2007

There’s nothing like a victory parade when it’s your beloved side who are the winners.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 28th Feb 2023, 12:01 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 07:56 BST

Rovers fans got to enjoy that magic feeling back in 2004 and 2007 as Doncaster celebrated winning Division Three and the Johntone Paints Trophy three seasons later.

Both parades saw thousands of fans spilling out onto the city’s streets to celebrate a day to remember.

If you were at either of these parades then you may well feature in this picture gallery marking the occasion.

You can watch match highlights of the JP Trophy win here and get the latest Rovers news, here.

A fan gets up close and personal with the Johnstone's Paint Trophy.

Rovers fans cheer their heroes.

Young Rovers fans await the arrival of the team at the Mansion House.

A young Rovers fans looks on as his team arrive outside the Mansion House.

