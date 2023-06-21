21 brilliant pictures of Doncaster Rovers fans enjoying victory parades in 2004 and 2007
There’s nothing like a victory parade when it’s your beloved side who are the winners.
Rovers fans got to enjoy that magic feeling back in 2004 and 2007 as Doncaster celebrated winning Division Three and the Johntone Paints Trophy three seasons later.
Both parades saw thousands of fans spilling out onto the city’s streets to celebrate a day to remember.
If you were at either of these parades then you may well feature in this picture gallery marking the occasion.
