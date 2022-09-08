20 nostalgic pictures from that great day when Doncaster Rovers beat Leeds United at Wembley to win League One promotion
It’s a day that no Doncaster Rovers fan who was there will ever forget.
After a goalless first half, James Hayter header home a Brian Stock corner as Rovers secured a 1-0 win over Leeds United to win the 2008 League One play-off final.
Rovers had ended the season in third spot, just two points behind Nottingham Forest, and beat Southend United in the semi-finals.
Around 24,000 Rovers’ fans made the trek south to see their team do them proud later that day.
