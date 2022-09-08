News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Doncaster Rovers supporters celebrate after beating Leeds United during the Football League One play-off final on May 25, 2008.

20 nostalgic pictures from that great day when Doncaster Rovers beat Leeds United at Wembley to win League One promotion

It’s a day that no Doncaster Rovers fan who was there will ever forget.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 7:00 am

After a goalless first half, James Hayter header home a Brian Stock corner as Rovers secured a 1-0 win over Leeds United to win the 2008 League One play-off final.

Rovers had ended the season in third spot, just two points behind Nottingham Forest, and beat Southend United in the semi-finals.

Around 24,000 Rovers’ fans made the trek south to see their team do them proud later that day.

Tell us your memories of that day via our social media channels.

If you have retro pictures you would love to see published, email [email protected]

Get the latest Rovers news, here.

1. A young Rovers fan looks on

A young Doncaster Rovers fan looks on after his side's famous Wembley win.

Photo: Jamie McDonald

Photo Sales

2. Doncaster Rovers supporters celebrate

Job Done. Doncaster Rovers supporters celebrate after beating Leeds United to win promotion.

Photo: Getty

Photo Sales

3. Joy and pain

Rovers celebrate their promotion while it's misery for this Leeds United player.

Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS:Getty

Photo Sales

4. Joy for the chairman

John Ryan celebrates with the trophy.

Photo: Clive Rose:Getty

Photo Sales
League OneWembleyLeeds UnitedNottingham Forest
Next Page
Page 1 of 5