After a goalless first half, James Hayter header home a Brian Stock corner as Rovers secured a 1-0 win over Leeds United to win the 2008 League One play-off final.

Rovers had ended the season in third spot, just two points behind Nottingham Forest, and beat Southend United in the semi-finals.

Around 24,000 Rovers’ fans made the trek south to see their team do them proud later that day.

Tell us your memories of that day via our social media channels.

If you have retro pictures you would love to see published, email [email protected]

Get the latest Rovers news, here.

1. A young Rovers fan looks on A young Doncaster Rovers fan looks on after his side's famous Wembley win. Photo: Jamie McDonald Photo Sales

2. Doncaster Rovers supporters celebrate Job Done. Doncaster Rovers supporters celebrate after beating Leeds United to win promotion. Photo: Getty Photo Sales

3. Joy and pain Rovers celebrate their promotion while it's misery for this Leeds United player. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS:Getty Photo Sales

4. Joy for the chairman John Ryan celebrates with the trophy. Photo: Clive Rose:Getty Photo Sales