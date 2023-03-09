There’s a band of players who have donned the Rovers shirt down the years before stepping up to the Premier League.

One player that stands out is Crystal Palace keeper Sam Johnstone who enjoyed a 28 game loan spell with Doncaster as he worked his way up through the football ladder.

Ian and Glynn Snodin are other such players, progressing through Rovers’ youth ranks before playing in the top flight with Sheffield Wednesday and Everton respetively.

Some players have done that in reverse as they drop down the leagues, with Neil Sullivan being one such player of note.

Here we take a look at 15 top ex-Rovers who tasted life at the top of the game.

1 . Billy Sharp Sharp played 16 times for Rovers in the 2014 season, before a move to Sheffield United via Leeds. On 10 August 2019, Sharp marked Sheffield United's return to the Premier League with an 88th-minute equaliser in a 1–1 draw at AFC Bournemouth, his first goal in the English top flight. Photo: Laurence Griffiths

2 . El Hadji Diouf El Hadji Diouf played in England's top flight for Bolton Wanderers, Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers before a stint in the Scottish Premier League with Rangers. In 2011, he joined Football League Championship side Doncaster Rovers but was released at the end of the 2011–12 season following the club's relegation. Photo: Julian Finney

3 . Neville Southall Neville Southall is one of football's legends, having made 578 appearances for Everton. Former teammate Ian Snodin invited him to join Conference side Doncaster Rovers on a short-term deal at the start of the 1997–98 season, but he played just 9 times. Photo: Getty Images

4 . John Lundstram John Lundstram played 35 times in Sheffield United's 2019/20 Premier League campaign. Rovers fans may remember his 14 game loan spell in 2013. Photo: Pete Norton