14 pictures of Doncaster Rovers fans watching the defeat at Salford City

Rovers fans headed to Salford in good numbers at the weekend for the play-off six pointer.

But they left disappointed after the hosts claimed a 3-1 win to effectively end any lingering hopes that Rovers could end the season in the top seven.

Our match photographer Howard Roe was on hand to snap just some of the fans in the away end.

Take a look at this gallery and see if you can spot someone you know.

Get more Rovers news, here.

1 . Salford 3 Rovers 1 Doncaster Rovers fans in the away end at Salford. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

2 . Salford 3 Rovers 1 Doncaster Rovers fans in the away end at Salford. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

3 . Salford 3 Rovers 1 Doncaster Rovers fans in the away end at Salford. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

4 . Salford 3 Rovers 1 Doncaster Rovers fans in the away end at Salford. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales