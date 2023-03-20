News you can trust since 1925
14 pictures of Doncaster Rovers fans watching the defeat at Salford City

Rovers fans headed to Salford in good numbers at the weekend for the play-off six pointer.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 20th Mar 2023, 09:40 GMT

But they left disappointed after the hosts claimed a 3-1 win to effectively end any lingering hopes that Rovers could end the season in the top seven.

Our match photographer Howard Roe was on hand to snap just some of the fans in the away end.

Take a look at this gallery and see if you can spot someone you know.

Get more Rovers news, here.

Doncaster Rovers fans in the away end at Salford.

1. Salford 3 Rovers 1

Doncaster Rovers fans in the away end at Salford. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Doncaster Rovers fans in the away end at Salford.

2. Salford 3 Rovers 1

Doncaster Rovers fans in the away end at Salford. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Doncaster Rovers fans in the away end at Salford.

3. Salford 3 Rovers 1

Doncaster Rovers fans in the away end at Salford. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Doncaster Rovers fans in the away end at Salford.

4. Salford 3 Rovers 1

Doncaster Rovers fans in the away end at Salford. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Salford