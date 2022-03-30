12 Doncaster Rovers loanees who went on to play in the Premier League

3. Sam Johnstone

Sam Johnstone was initially signed in a panic after an injury to Ross Turnbull - as it turned out, he had everything Turnbull did and more. An excellent shot stopper with a commanding presence in the air, Johnstone's two loan spells at the Rovers were very well received by the fans, with some considering him to be one of Donny's best goalkeepers in history. He has gone onto make 37 Premier League appearances for West Brom, with many more surely on the way - he's only 29.

Photo: David Ramos