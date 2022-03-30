12 Doncaster Rovers loanees who went on to play in the Premier League

There’s been plenty of young, mercurial talents who learned their craft on loan in Doncaster – let’s take a look at some of them. Did we miss any out?
1. Jason Shackell
Beginning his career at Norwich, Jason Shackell joined the Rovers on loan from Wolves during the 2009-10 season. A solid centre half who always put his body on the line, Shackell subsequently joined Barnsley on a permanent deal in the following campaign - a move that earned him little respect amongst the Rovers faithful. After leaving the Tykes, he went on to make his Premier League return at Burnley. He's now retired, with 49 appearances in England's top flight to his name.
Photo: Laurence Griffiths
2. Kazenga LuaLua
Rovers fans may remember LuaLua for his blistering pace and fearless attacking runs - no one dared play a high line against him! LuaLua made a handful of Premier League appearances with Newcastle before and after his loan at Donny. He also had a long stint at Brighton, but failed to make a league appearance while they were in the Premier League. All in all, Lualua has seven Premier League apps to his name.
Photo: Naomi Baker
3. Sam Johnstone
Sam Johnstone was initially signed in a panic after an injury to Ross Turnbull - as it turned out, he had everything Turnbull did and more. An excellent shot stopper with a commanding presence in the air, Johnstone's two loan spells at the Rovers were very well received by the fans, with some considering him to be one of Donny's best goalkeepers in history. He has gone onto make 37 Premier League appearances for West Brom, with many more surely on the way - he's only 29.
Photo: David Ramos
4. Taylor Richards
The most recent loanee on the list, Taylor Richards impressed the Rovers fanbase with his quick feet and deft passing. While he's currently out on loan in the Championship with Birmingham, he managed to squeeze in a couple of Premier League apps with Brighton before he was sent to St. Andrew's. At 21, he's got his whole career ahead of him - let's wait and see what he makes of it.
Photo: Nathan Stirk