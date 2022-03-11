11 players you forgot played for Doncaster Rovers

Comment down below with the amount of players on this list who you remember (no cheating!).
If you get all eleven, congratulations – you truly are a Rovers fanatic!
1. Cameron Howieson
Cameron Howieson joined the Rovers in February 2013, to be part of the famous 2012/13 promotion winning side back when he was just 19 years old. Currently, he plays for Auckland City in New Zealand's top flight.
Photo: OZAN KOSE
2. Herita Ilunga
Herita Ilunga played for Saint-Etienne and Toulouse before joining West Ham. From there, he joined the Rovers on loan during the infamous "experiment" season - needless to say, he didn't have the necessary impact to keep Donny from crashing down into League One.
Photo: Matthew Lewis
3. Tomi Ameobi
Younger brother of Shola and older brother of Sammy, Tomi Ameobi made just one appearance for Donny back in the 2008/09 season - now, he's a qualified solicitor!
Photo: Bryn Lennon
4. Frederic Piquionne
Frederic Piquionne is another player who joined Doncaster during the experiment season, spearheaded by Willie McKay - he had more success than most during that year, netting two goals in eight appearances. He's also a French international, with a single cap to his name. How many caps have YOU got?
Photo: Steve Dykes