How many of these obscure names do you remember turning out for the Rovers?

11 players you forgot played for Doncaster Rovers

Do you remember these players turning out in the famous red and white hoops?

By jimmy johnson
Friday, 11th March 2022, 11:14 am
Updated Friday, 11th March 2022, 11:23 am

Comment down below with the amount of players on this list who you remember (no cheating!).

If you get all eleven, congratulations – you truly are a Rovers fanatic!

1. Cameron Howieson

Cameron Howieson joined the Rovers in February 2013, to be part of the famous 2012/13 promotion winning side back when he was just 19 years old. Currently, he plays for Auckland City in New Zealand's top flight.

Photo: OZAN KOSE

Photo Sales

2. Herita Ilunga

Herita Ilunga played for Saint-Etienne and Toulouse before joining West Ham. From there, he joined the Rovers on loan during the infamous "experiment" season - needless to say, he didn't have the necessary impact to keep Donny from crashing down into League One.

Photo: Matthew Lewis

Photo Sales

3. Tomi Ameobi

Younger brother of Shola and older brother of Sammy, Tomi Ameobi made just one appearance for Donny back in the 2008/09 season - now, he's a qualified solicitor!

Photo: Bryn Lennon

Photo Sales

4. Frederic Piquionne

Frederic Piquionne is another player who joined Doncaster during the experiment season, spearheaded by Willie McKay - he had more success than most during that year, netting two goals in eight appearances. He's also a French international, with a single cap to his name. How many caps have YOU got?

Photo: Steve Dykes

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers
Next Page
Page 1 of 3