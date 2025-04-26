Rob Street ( 9 ) of Doncaster Rovers celebrates his goal Picture Craig Hawkhead/AHPIX LTD; Football, SkyBet; League Two; Doncaster Rovers vs Bradford City ; 26-04-2025 12.30pm; Eco Power Stadium ;Rob Street ( 9 ) of Doncaster Rovers celebrates his goal Picture Craig Hawkhead/AHPIX LTD; Football, SkyBet; League Two; Doncaster Rovers vs Bradford City ; 26-04-2025 12.30pm; Eco Power Stadium ;
10, 10, 10 - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from promotion-clinching Bradford City victory

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 26th Apr 2025, 15:00 BST
Doncaster Rovers have clinched promotion back to League One after three years away thanks to a 2-1 win over Bradford City on a drama-filled afternoon.

It was a game full of emotion for Grant McCann's side but they took the lead through Rob Street's 10th goal of the season just after the half-hour mark. Bradford were then reduced to ten men after the half-time whistle when Aden Baldwin was shown a red card for dissent towards referee Ross Joyce.

Just as the game looked to be petering out Bradford were handed a golden chance to ruin Rovers' day when they were awarded a penalty - but Ted Sharman-Lowe pulled off a brilliant save to keep out Tyreik Wright's effort. Sub Billy Sharp then added gloss for Rovers' second and despite Romoney Crichlow reducing the arrears in stoppage time, Rovers held out to spark joyous scenes.

Here's how we rated the Rovers players on a memorable day in DN4:

Vital save not long after Rovers took the lead, to acrobatically tip over Pattison's fierce attempt. Alert to dash out to keep out Wright's effort with his feet late on and then the monumental moment to keep out the penalty. Hero.

1. Ted Sharman-Lowe 10

Vital save not long after Rovers took the lead, to acrobatically tip over Pattison's fierce attempt. Alert to dash out to keep out Wright's effort with his feet late on and then the monumental moment to keep out the penalty. Hero. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

Brilliant shows of recovery and pretty much faultless all day.

2. Jamie Sterry 10

Brilliant shows of recovery and pretty much faultless all day. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Mr Consistency has been superb as an auxiliary centre-half of late. No let-up here, as he clinched his second promotion in three seasons.

3. Owen Bailey 10

Mr Consistency has been superb as an auxiliary centre-half of late. No let-up here, as he clinched his second promotion in three seasons. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

A magnet to the ball at times, winning header after header. Assist for the Street goal, from a corner. His post-match celebrations showed just what this means to him.

4. Tom Anderson 10

A magnet to the ball at times, winning header after header. Assist for the Street goal, from a corner. His post-match celebrations showed just what this means to him. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

