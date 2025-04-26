10, 10, 10 - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from promotion-clinching Bradford City victory

It was a game full of emotion for Grant McCann's side but they took the lead through Rob Street's 10th goal of the season just after the half-hour mark. Bradford were then reduced to ten men after the half-time whistle when Aden Baldwin was shown a red card for dissent towards referee Ross Joyce.

Just as the game looked to be petering out Bradford were handed a golden chance to ruin Rovers' day when they were awarded a penalty - but Ted Sharman-Lowe pulled off a brilliant save to keep out Tyreik Wright's effort. Sub Billy Sharp then added gloss for Rovers' second and despite Romoney Crichlow reducing the arrears in stoppage time, Rovers held out to spark joyous scenes.

Here's how we rated the Rovers players on a memorable day in DN4:

1 . Ted Sharman-Lowe 10 Vital save not long after Rovers took the lead, to acrobatically tip over Pattison's fierce attempt. Alert to dash out to keep out Wright's effort with his feet late on and then the monumental moment to keep out the penalty. Hero. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com Photo Sales

2 . Jamie Sterry 10 Brilliant shows of recovery and pretty much faultless all day. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

3 . Owen Bailey 10 Mr Consistency has been superb as an auxiliary centre-half of late. No let-up here, as he clinched his second promotion in three seasons. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com Photo Sales