10, 10, 10 - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from promotion-clinching Bradford City victory

It was a game full of emotion for Grant McCann's side but they took the lead through Rob Street's 10th goal of the season just after the half-hour mark. Bradford were then reduced to ten men after the half-time whistle when Aden Baldwin was shown a red card for dissent towards referee Ross Joyce.
Just as the game looked to be petering out Bradford were handed a golden chance to ruin Rovers' day when they were awarded a penalty - but Ted Sharman-Lowe pulled off a brilliant save to keep out Tyreik Wright's effort. Sub Billy Sharp then added gloss for Rovers' second and despite Romoney Crichlow reducing the arrears in stoppage time, Rovers held out to spark joyous scenes.
Here's how we rated the Rovers players on a memorable day in DN4:
1. Ted Sharman-Lowe 10
Vital save not long after Rovers took the lead, to acrobatically tip over Pattison's fierce attempt. Alert to dash out to keep out Wright's effort with his feet late on and then the monumental moment to keep out the penalty. Hero. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com
2. Jamie Sterry 10
Brilliant shows of recovery and pretty much faultless all day. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
3. Owen Bailey 10
Mr Consistency has been superb as an auxiliary centre-half of late. No let-up here, as he clinched his second promotion in three seasons. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com
4. Tom Anderson 10
A magnet to the ball at times, winning header after header. Assist for the Street goal, from a corner. His post-match celebrations showed just what this means to him. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
