Doncaster Triathlon Club celebrates 11 years of community-focused fitness with new partnership
With members from across Doncaster and beyond, DTC offers a rich and varied training timetable designed to support athletes of all levels—from beginners to seasoned triathletes. The club’s weekly schedule includes: •4 swim sessions •3 strength and conditioning classes •Run track and cycle track sessions •Spin classes and yoga •Regular social events
In an exciting development, DTC has partnered with Flex Wellbeing & Fitness Ltd, a local gym, based on Shaw Wood, Business Park, DN2 5TB, which is committed to holistic health and fitness.
One of the club’s weekly strength and conditioning sessions is now hosted at Flex, where members benefit from expert guidance by Flex’s personal trainers and business owner, Carly Adkins. These sessions incorporate Flex’s signature training plans such as FlexLift, FlexCircuit, and other tailored workouts that focus on core strength—an essential component of triathlon training.
"Working with Flex Wellbeing & Fitness has added a new dimension to our training. It’s great to collaborate with a local business that shares our community values and commitment to member wellbeing," said Karen Brocklebank-Lambert, Chairperson and key contact for Doncaster Triathlon Club
Both Doncaster Triathlon and Flex Wellbeing & Fitness are passionate about building a supportive, inclusive fitness community in Doncaster. Whether you're looking to train for your first triathlon or simply want to improve your fitness in a friendly environment, there’s a place for you.