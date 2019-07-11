Doncaster Rovers: What Arsene Wenger had to say about new loanee Ben Sheaf
Legendary former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says new Doncaster Rovers loan signing Ben Sheaf is ‘always ahead of the game.’
The versatile youngster – who can play in midfield or defence – has signed a six-month loan deal with Rovers.
In 2017, the then-Arsenal boss Wenger tipped Sheaf for a bright future.
“He’s always ahead of the game and his anticipation quality is absolutely huge,” said Wenger – who handed Sheaf his senior debut.
“He has that kind of mental strength as well. A typical British way of handling things, facing the difficulties with a very cool and intelligent way.
“There is something in him that I believe will allow him to progress always.
“Because he analyses well what’s happening to him, he assesses well what is going on and that’s why I believe he will have a good career.”
Fellow Arsenal star Alex Iwobi praised Sheaf’s versatility and backed him to shine in any position.
“I’ve seen Ben play centre-mid and centre back and he looks very comfortable,” Iwobi said.
“No matter what position he gets asked to play, he always does his best and he always does well,” he said.
“He’s so comfortable, not just with his right foot but his left foot as well.”