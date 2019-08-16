Doncaster Rovers: 'We believe he can make a real impact for us' - Darren Moore on the loan signing of Kazaiah Sterling
Darren Moore has backed Kazaiah Sterling to make a ‘real impact’ at Doncaster Rovers.
The highly-rated Tottenham Hotspur striker arrived at the Keepmoat Stadium on a season-long loan deal on Friday and could go straight into the side to face Fleetwood Town this weekend.
Sterling will face the difficult task of stepping into the breach left by departed striker John Marquis but Moore is confident that the 20-year-old can play a key role.
“Kazaiah is a forward who is really highly-rated at Spurs, they see him as a first team player for them very soon and he just needs more experience at senior level,” Moore told Rovers’ official website.
“He has an excellent record at U23 level, has been recognised internationally and has scored when he has stepped up to senior level - I’m really excited to add him to my squad.
“We have had to be patient on this signing because his parent club see him as having a big role for them, we respect that but believe he can make a real impact for us this coming season.”
Sterling has been capped at England U17 and U18 level and was a regular scorer for Spurs’ U23 side last season.
He spent the second half of last season on loan at Sunderland, scoring once in eight substitute appearances.
Sterling becomes Rovers’ fifth loan signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Ben Sheaf (Arsenal), Seny Dieng (QPR), Cameron John and Niall Ennis (both Wolves).
Rovers have also been linked with moves for Aston Villa attacking midfielder Callum O’Hare and former Brighton winger Will Buckley who is a free agent after leaving Bolton Wanderers. The transfer deadline for League One clubs is September 2.