Doncaster Rovers: Alex Baptiste facing lengthy spell out with Achilles injury
Doncaster Rovers new boy Alex Baptise is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after rupturing his Achilles.
The 33-year-old defender was stretchered off after going down unchallenged during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Rochdale – in only his second appearance for Rovers.
Baptiste arrived at the club on a one-year deal earlier this month to provide defensive cover and started the season alongside Tom Anderson in the absence of Joe Wright.
“Unfortunately I’ve got to share the news that, as expected, Alex is going to be out for a lengthy period of time,” said Rovers boss Darren Moore at his Thursday press conference.
“The scan results have come back and declared that he has ruptured his Achilles.
“He’s going to be out for a lengthy period and all of our thoughts are with Alex.
“We’ll get him back on the road. He’s due to have surgery over the next couple of days and then he’s on the road to recovery.
“It’s bad news. That’s him out. I thought he came in and did well. He played well in the last couple of games and showed his experience, his knowledge and his character.
“We wish him a speedy recovery.
“I won’t put any timescale on his return. It’ll be a lengthy period of time.”
Moore may now attempt to bolster his defensive resources ahead of the September 2 transfer deadline for League One clubs.
Young Wolves loanee Cameron John made his debut alongside Anderson in Tuesday night’s 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat at Grimsby Town, while Arsenal loanee Ben Sheaf is also accustomed to playing at centre back.
Joe Wright is back in training following a calf injury but is being handled with kid gloves.
“It’s a bit of bad news that we didn’t want,” said Moore, whose team host Fleetwood Town on Saturday looking for their first win of the season.
“It’s another area that we’re looking at again in terms of going forward because with that news, and Alex’s absence, we may have to look to strengthen that area again.”