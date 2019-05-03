Doncaster RLFC: Tom Halliday set for debut in 1895 Cup clash with West Wales Raiders

Doncaster RLFC will have Dewsbury winger Tom Halliday on debut in Sunday’s 1895 Cup first round tie against West Wales Raiders at the Keepmoat Stadium (3pm).

The 23 year-old has been on the club’s radar for over a month, and has joined the club on a month’s loan to cover for the injured Sam Doherty and Richard Owen.

The club are still waiting to learn the extent of the injury to Owen’s knee which is still badly swollen though an imminent return is considered unlikely at this stage.

With leading try-scorer Connor Bower having proved his fitness in training set to return, Menzie Yere is expected to return to the threequarters after playing in the second-row against North Wales last weekend.

The club could also play PNG international Watson Boas – who impressed on his debut last week - in the halves with Jordan Howden taking over at full-back in a bid to give them more pace in midfield.

Although young back-row forward Brandan Wilkinson will again start on the bench assistant coach Pete Green says he will get more game time this weekend

“This was always the game that Brandon had targeted for his comeback game after being out since last June but we had to include him in the squad last week due to injuries,” he said.

Looking ahead to the club’s first game in the inaugural competition, the final of which will be played at Wembley after the Coral Challenge Cup final in August, Green said: “No disrespect to West Wales, but It’s a game that we should be expected to win particularly as they will have had an early start with it being a Bank Holiday.

“They have yet to win a game this season but there is no guarantee that we will beat them because our own form has been a bit hit and miss and we’ve dropped points in games we hadn’t expected to do.”

“Although we defended well for long periods of the defeat against Newcastle our attack looked scratchy and that’s an area we are looking to improve upon.

“So it’s not a given by any means and we are going to have to go out there on the day and perform.”