Doncaster RLFC: Green wants Dons to use Keighley defeat as wake-up call

Doncaster RLFC’s defeat at Keighley Cougars is likely to serve as a wake-up call for the ambitious League One side.

“That’s the third game we’ve lost this season and though it’s too early to say it is a crisis it does put pressure on us if we want to be challenging for the automatic promotion spot,” said assistant coach Pete Green.

“We probably need to win around 90 per cent of our remaining games which we know we are capable off if we show some consistency and stop making costly errors and taking the wrong options.

“We again made it difficult for ourselves by losing too much ball and we are having to work extra hard in defence as a result and that can take its toll.”

Although the Dons only led 18-12 at the break despite playing down the slope, Green said he still felt confident of beating a spirited Keighley side.

“We had played well in the first half and scored four tries as well as bombing another couple of good chances and I certainly felt that we should have been further ahead,” he said.

“But their winger scored a 90 metre try early in the second half and that gave their spirits a boost and they scored another a few minutes later to take the lead.

“I always thought that we could score the tries needed to win the game despite losing Liam Harris and Connor Bower.

“Liam had to have an HIA after being caught with a late tackle. He passed it but it was too late for him to come back on.

“It was his first game of the season after being injured playing for Hull FC in a warm-up game and he looked a little bit rusty at times as you would expect and the fact that we made a lot of handling errors didn’t help.

“Connor, who had to switch to the wing from second-row when Sam Doherty rolled his ankle midway through the first half, came off with a hip injury in the second half so could be a doubt for the game against North Wales on Sunday.”

Better news for the Dons, who have rarely been able to field a settled half-back combination this season, is that playmaker Matty Beharrell has been given the all clear following a scan on his knee.

“Matty has been itching to play but we didn’t want to risk him until the results of his scan were known,” said Green. “The scan doesn’t show any internal damage and it looks as though it was just bad bruising.”