Doncaster RLFC: Dons await news on Kieran Cross and Brad England injuries

Doncaster RLFC climbed back into a Betfred League One play-off spot following their 54-0 win over West Wales Raiders at the Keepmoat Stadium.

But they paid a high price for their first win in four league games when losing hooker Kieran Cross with a suspected broken ankle on his comeback game following a shoulder injury.

“We’ll know more once we get the report back from the hospital but it’s looking as though Kieran could be out for the season,” said head coach Richard Horne.

Second-rower Brad England also came off with a knee injury in only his second game of the season.

“We’ll have a better idea of Brad’s injury at Tuesday’s training session,” said Horne. “Hopefully it is only a knock and he won’t be out for long.

“Both are key players – Kieran with his speed and eye for a gap and Brad with his explosiveness which is infectious and lifts the other players.

“Had we had them both on a regular basis this season then I’m convinced that our league results, which have not been great, would have been better.”

Reflecting on the game during which Raiders looked a better side than in their 1895 Cup defeat at the start of the month, Horne said: “We looked good in ten-fifteen-minute periods and doing what I’ve asked of them and then they go away from the game-plan and we lose our focus.

“We got back on track after half-time and looked strong again for another period then a similar thing happened.

“We have to stick to the game plan because if we don’t against the likes of Oldham and Hunslet, who are coming up next, we’ll get punished.

“But, as I say, when we play well we look good and we scored some very good tries including a long-range individual effort by stand-off Watson Boas.

“I thought he played really well. In addition to the try he showed some nice touches and he’ll only get better as he learns our systems and plays more games.”